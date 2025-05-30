Welch Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.4% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $54,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE LMT opened at $473.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $463.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

