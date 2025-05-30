Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $86.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.47 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.65%.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of ITRN opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $741.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.80. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $45.43.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

