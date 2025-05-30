Short Interest in Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) Expands By 678.1%

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, an increase of 678.1% from the April 30th total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 25.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Protagenic Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of PTIX stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. Protagenic Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Protagenic Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

