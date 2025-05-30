Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Time to Buy?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.47 and last traded at $12.46. Approximately 2,228,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 9,016,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Full Truck Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Full Truck Alliance Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.1444 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. Full Truck Alliance’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Institutional Trading of Full Truck Alliance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 495.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth $40,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1,466.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

