Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Price Up 4.7% Following Strong Earnings

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.7% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $40.84 and last traded at $40.96. 352,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,456,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.11.

The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.90 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 4.92%.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Dnb Nor Markets raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLNG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naria Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $435,226,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,638,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,884 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 73.8% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,276,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,468,000 after acquiring an additional 966,692 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 6.2% during the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,524,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,920,000 after acquiring an additional 89,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at $44,682,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 298.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Golar LNG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.