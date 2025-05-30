Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Price Up 4.7% Following Strong Earnings

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.7% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $40.84 and last traded at $40.96. 352,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,456,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.11.
The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.90 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 4.92%.
Golar LNG Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naria Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $435,226,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,638,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,884 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 73.8% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,276,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,468,000 after acquiring an additional 966,692 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 6.2% during the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,524,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,920,000 after acquiring an additional 89,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at $44,682,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Golar LNG Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 298.81 and a beta of 0.62.
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.
