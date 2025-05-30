Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Up 16.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) shot up 16.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.38 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.01). 20,824,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 17,970,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Up 23.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.72.

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (4.50) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford BioDynamics had a negative net margin of 1,800.32% and a negative return on equity of 289.38%.

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile

Oxford BioDynamics Plc is a global biotechnology company, advancing personalized healthcare by developing and commercializing precision medicine tests for life-changing diseases.

Its flagship product is EpiSwitch® CiRT (Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test) for cancer, a predictive immune response profile for immuno-oncology (IO) checkpoint inhibitor treatments, launched in February 2022.

In March 2021, the Company launched its first commercial prognostic test, EpiSwitch® CST (Covid Severity Test) and the first commercially available microarray kit for high-resolution 3D genome profiling and biomarker discovery, EpiSwitch® Explorer Array Kit.

