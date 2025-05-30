Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW) Short Interest Down 54.2% in May

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the April 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Prenetics Global Stock Up 7.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PRENW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Prenetics Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Get Prenetics Global alerts:

Prenetics Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.

Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.