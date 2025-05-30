Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG) Short Interest Down 60.0% in May

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

QQJG stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $25.22.

Get Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

About Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF ( NASDAQ:QQJG Free Report ) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 19.77% of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQJG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ Next Gen 100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance factors. QQJG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.