Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG) Short Interest Down 60.0% in May

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
QQJG stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $25.22.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
The Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQJG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ Next Gen 100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance factors. QQJG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
