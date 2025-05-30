Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the April 30th total of 43,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Quhuo Stock Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:QH opened at $1.21 on Friday. Quhuo has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quhuo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quhuo stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.38% of Quhuo at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a gig economy platform in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers on-demand delivery solutions focusing on preparing food and deliver of other items, such as grocery and fresh food; and mobility services solutions comprise ride-hailing solutions, shared-bike maintenance, freight service, and vehicle export solutions.

