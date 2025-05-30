Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Short Interest Up 322.2% in May

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 322.2% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of PSNYW stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.61.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

