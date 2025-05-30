Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Up 3.9% – What’s Next?

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.29 and last traded at $38.40. Approximately 149,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,498,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revolution Medicines news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $119,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,928.32. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $72,770.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,834.24. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,660 shares of company stock valued at $650,406 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 588.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.