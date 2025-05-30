PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.190-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $122.5 million-$124.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.8 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.950-1.00 EPS.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

NYSE:PD opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.99. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $23.12.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $119.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.98 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PagerDuty announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America cut shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 60.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,517 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 110.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 147,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 77,251 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 55.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 358,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at about $556,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

