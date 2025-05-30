Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (10.84) (($0.15)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Jersey Oil and Gas Stock Down 3.1%

LON JOG opened at GBX 125 ($1.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 69.26 and a quick ratio of 18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.96. Jersey Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of GBX 45.60 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 158.40 ($2.14). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 110.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 79.77.

Get Jersey Oil and Gas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jersey Oil and Gas news, insider Jason Andrew Benitz bought 47,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £24,997.98 ($33,740.02). 55.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jersey Oil and Gas

Jersey Oil & Gas is a UK E&P company focused on building an upstream oil and gas business in the North Sea. The Company holds a significant acreage position within the Central North Sea referred to as the Greater Buchan Area, which includes operatorship and 100% working interests in blocks that contain the Buchan oil field and J2 and Glenn oil discoveries and an 88% working interest in the P2170 Licence, Blocks 20/5b & 21/1d, that contains the Verbier oil discovery.

JOG’s acreage is estimated by management to contain more than 140 million barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) of discovered mean recoverable resources net to JOG, in addition to significant exploration upside potential.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.