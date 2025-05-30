Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.66), Zacks reports. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 156.98%.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

Canopy Growth stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $10.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canopy Growth stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Canopy Growth worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

