Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS.

Immunovant Stock Up 5.6%

IMVT opened at $14.89 on Friday. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 28,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $364,941.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,412,790.88. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Geffner sold 2,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $34,741.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,222.30. The trade was a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,682 shares of company stock valued at $753,419 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,222,000 after purchasing an additional 329,354 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Immunovant from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMVT

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.