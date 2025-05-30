Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Trading Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 199,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,094,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Porch Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Porch Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Porch Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Porch Group

Porch Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.44.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $104.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,217.20. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,384,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,636,515.68. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,404,523. 23.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Porch Group by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 505,660 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Porch Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,511,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,224 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Porch Group by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.