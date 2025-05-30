ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Shares Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $117.54 and last traded at $117.75. Approximately 88,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 394,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ServiceTitan from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.79.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan Stock Down 1.9%

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.96.

In other ServiceTitan news, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $963,063.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,409 shares in the company, valued at $30,799,961.85. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $520,007.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,434.30. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceTitan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $925,943,000. TPG GP A LLC acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,405,000. Battery Management Corp. acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,599,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ServiceTitan by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,306,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after acquiring an additional 32,066 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceTitan by 1,545.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,779 shares during the period.

About ServiceTitan

(Get Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.