MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.35. 168,894 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,442,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MXL. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $11.00 price target on MaxLinear and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

MaxLinear Stock Up 2.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.66.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.32 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 68.01%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 6,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $63,138.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,995 shares in the company, valued at $779,948. This represents a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MaxLinear

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Articles

