Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $20.04. Approximately 1,099,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,717,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSAI shares. Daiwa America upgraded Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Hesai Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Hesai Group Trading Down 3.2%

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.16 million. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. On average, analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hesai Group by 2,217.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 107,432 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hesai Group by 345.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,239,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,346,000 after acquiring an additional 961,493 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hesai Group in the first quarter worth approximately $946,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hesai Group in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hesai Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,972,000. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

