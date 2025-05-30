Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Trading Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.60. 328,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,937,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Evolv Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $895.42 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 2,428.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $899,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 238,963 shares in the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,136,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 67,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.