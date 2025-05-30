First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 457,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,725,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,874,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,025,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of State Street by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 720,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,757,000 after buying an additional 254,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $44,070,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,154.88. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.23.

State Street Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE STT opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day moving average of $93.98. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

