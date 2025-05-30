Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 4,412 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 213.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,023,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $159.68 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.97. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,259,158.22. The trade was a 33.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,136 shares of company stock worth $37,529,690. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VST. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.08.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

