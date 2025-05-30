First Hawaiian Bank Buys 42,488 Shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 129.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,488 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEN. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Gen Digital by 41.7% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Gen Digital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gen Digital by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 56,993 shares during the last quarter. QSM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,373,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,367,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEN stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Gen Digital Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

GEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

In other Gen Digital news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of Gen Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $910,138.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,573.60. The trade was a 47.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

