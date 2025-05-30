Marcum Wealth LLC Has $643,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 80,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $95,456.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,403.20. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 10,068 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.65, for a total value of $1,124,092.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,248,942.10. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,868 shares of company stock worth $6,019,548 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.5%

MS stock opened at $128.08 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $90.94 and a 1-year high of $142.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day moving average is $125.44. The firm has a market cap of $205.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.39. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on MS

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.