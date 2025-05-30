Quent Capital LLC Purchases 808 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after buying an additional 8,309,991 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,820,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,800,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,344,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,712,000.

NYSEARCA SPTM opened at $71.59 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.67.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

