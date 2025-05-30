Bath Savings Trust Co Has $25.84 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 2.7% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $25,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 146.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.5% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 25,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $159.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $146.25 and a one year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.