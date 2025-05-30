Leisure Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 27th

Apollo Global Management, NetEase, Pool, MGM Resorts International, VICI Properties, Hyatt Hotels, and Trip.com Group are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are publicly traded shares of companies whose primary business is providing travel, hospitality, entertainment or recreational services—such as airlines, hotels, cruise lines, casinos, theme parks and sports venues. Because these businesses rely on consumers’ discretionary spending, leisure stocks tend to perform well when economic confidence and disposable incomes are strong but can be more volatile during downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.68 and its 200-day moving average is $151.81.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

NASDAQ:NTES traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.52. The stock had a trading volume of 777,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,910. NetEase has a 1-year low of $75.85 and a 1-year high of $123.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Pool stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.22. The company had a trading volume of 255,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pool has a 52 week low of $284.27 and a 52 week high of $395.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.19 and a 200-day moving average of $335.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,104,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990,656. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Hyatt Hotels (H)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Shares of NYSE:H traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.58. 432,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,982. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $102.43 and a 12 month high of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.23. 831,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,981. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.08. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

