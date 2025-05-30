Global Financial Private Client LLC Sells 507 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Global Financial Private Client LLC decreased its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,133,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,952,773,000 after acquiring an additional 26,312,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Entergy by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,760 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,236,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

Entergy Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.64. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $88.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

