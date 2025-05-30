DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.97.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DoorDash from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $204.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 757.70 and a beta of 1.68. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $215.25.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.15%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.52, for a total value of $2,891,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,434,568.60. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.53, for a total transaction of $1,106,507.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,459,696.66. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,736 shares of company stock worth $43,334,336 in the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in DoorDash by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

