GTS Securities LLC Takes $292,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.96 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day moving average is $78.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2824 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

