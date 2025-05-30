Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 8.7% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,862,000 after buying an additional 8,173,293 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,847 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,992.9% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 2,454,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,880 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,432 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $83.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.59 and its 200 day moving average is $82.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.2592 dividend. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.