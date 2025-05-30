Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 226 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,843,045,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,171,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,239,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,833 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Progressive by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,983,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,433,722,000 after acquiring an additional 915,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on Progressive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Progressive from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.59.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $351,985.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at $8,025,375.28. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.37, for a total value of $2,753,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,544,668.88. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,651 shares of company stock worth $12,017,780 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $277.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $201.34 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The company has a market cap of $162.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.70%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

