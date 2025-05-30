Baring Financial LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Baring Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.4% of Baring Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Baring Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $197.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.46. The firm has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

