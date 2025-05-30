MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 1,327 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB cut its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $96,012,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 38,341.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 509,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,067,000 after purchasing an additional 508,027 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Ingredion by 327.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 531,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,101,000 after purchasing an additional 407,027 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 652,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,790,000 after purchasing an additional 314,912 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 536.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,680,000 after purchasing an additional 304,421 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $325,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,696.72. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Price Performance

Ingredion stock opened at $138.71 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $111.54 and a one year high of $155.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.20.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

