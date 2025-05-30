Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.11, for a total transaction of $705,772.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,241,066.93. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 19,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $4,303,870.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,158,100.47. The trade was a 18.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,947 shares of company stock worth $20,536,508 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.06.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE WM opened at $237.67 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.59 and a 12 month high of $239.32. The company has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.68.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.77%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

