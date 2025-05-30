Private Client Services LLC Acquires 4,342 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Private Client Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 336,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,023,000 after purchasing an additional 131,792 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,237,000. Finally, Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 317,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,930,000 after purchasing an additional 66,315 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $89.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

