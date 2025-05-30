GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 1,517,425 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 55,522.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,520,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517,425 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $778,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE NOC opened at $479.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $418.60 and a 12 month high of $555.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.15.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $2.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.65, for a total transaction of $1,783,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,243,053.80. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,461 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Argus upgraded Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $587.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.31.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

