L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Raphael Lamm Purchases 4,774 Shares

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Raphael Lamm bought 4,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.76 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$13,181.01 ($8,503.88).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Raphael Lamm acquired 57,290 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.74 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of A$157,203.76 ($101,421.78).

On Monday, March 31st, Raphael Lamm acquired 31,987 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.83 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of A$90,651.16 ($58,484.62).

On Friday, March 28th, Raphael Lamm acquired 3,342 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.87 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,581.51 ($6,181.62).

On Tuesday, March 25th, Raphael Lamm purchased 23,478 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.76 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$64,893.19 ($41,866.58).

On Monday, March 10th, Raphael Lamm acquired 47,749 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.68 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of A$127,728.58 ($82,405.53).

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 6th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 16th. This is an increase from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. L1 Long Short Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

