Jessica Hertz Sells 366 Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jessica Hertz sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.65, for a total value of C$53,672.73.
Jessica Hertz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 14th, Jessica Hertz sold 10,255 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.30, for a total value of C$1,602,815.48.
Shopify Stock Performance
Shares of SHOP opened at C$148.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of C$72.36 and a one year high of C$183.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$133.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$149.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on SHOP
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Apple Stock Could Rally After Tariffs Are Blocked By Court
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Archer Aviation Stock Steadies After Short-Seller Report
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Quality Stocks Trading Near 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.