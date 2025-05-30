FC Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

FC Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 876,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,138,000 after acquiring an additional 180,370 shares during the period. M1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 482,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,171,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $21.21.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

