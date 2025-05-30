Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 767 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up about 2.5% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $15,593,423.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 489,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,490,880.92. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.83.

Eaton Trading Down 0.3%

ETN opened at $324.77 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $127.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.89 and a 200-day moving average of $318.23.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

