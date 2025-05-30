Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,652.24. This represents a 8.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total value of $109,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,615.43. The trade was a 9.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $440.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $313.89 and a 12-month high of $474.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.33.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

