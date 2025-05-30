Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,515,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,952,170,000 after buying an additional 3,995,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,250,423,000 after buying an additional 135,117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,620,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,152,690,000 after buying an additional 807,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $649,318,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,805,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $575,647,000 after buying an additional 154,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ ROST opened at $138.93 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $163.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.27 and a 200-day moving average of $142.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 5,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total transaction of $671,272.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,826,540.99. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $956,653.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,760,529.79. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,398 shares of company stock worth $4,439,950. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Get Our Latest Report on ROST

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.