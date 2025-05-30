iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Stake Reduced by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 441,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,822 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $17,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 126,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 199,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 85,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 120,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.