Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 140.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.86 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.63 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.95 and its 200-day moving average is $97.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

