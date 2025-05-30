Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys 284 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 248,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 46,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.30, for a total value of $1,749,796.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,786.90. This represents a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,111 shares of company stock worth $15,364,055 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $555.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.19 billion, a PE ratio of 86.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $515.81 and its 200 day moving average is $538.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $396.48 and a one year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.05.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

