Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Invests $1.75 Million in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $585,508.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,374.96. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $149,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,960.64. The trade was a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,235 shares of company stock worth $1,524,966. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $195.79 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.73 and a 1-year high of $206.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.54.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.62.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

