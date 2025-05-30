Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,050 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 1.5% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average is $63.32. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

