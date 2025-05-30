Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Invests $2.40 Million in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $564.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $565.01 and its 200 day moving average is $557.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

