Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Purchases 2,150 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.2% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 618.2% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $382.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.25. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

